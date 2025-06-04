NATO, EU Information Center to be Abolished, MFA Says It Will Join Ministry

The Information Center on NATO and EU will be “liquidated,” its employees were notified today. The Foreign Ministry confirmed the reports to Civil.ge, but added that the center, which has been a legal entity of public law (LEPL) under its “subordination” since 2017, will “join” the ministry as part of “reorganization.”

“As a result of reorganization, it will join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Ministry told Civil.ge.

Established in 2005, the center was tasked with providing the public with objective information on Georgia’s NATO integration. In 2013, it expanded its mandate to include the European Union and launched related public outreach efforts.

Tamara Tsuleiskiri, director of the center, said its functions will now be carried out by the European Integration Department within the Foreign Ministry. She called reports about the Center’s abolishment “speculation,” which she said is intended to “destroy and discredit the process,” adding that it “once again demonstrates the necessity of the ongoing reform.”

NOTE: The news was updated on June 4 at 16:35 to include a statement from Tamara Tsuleiskiri, director of the Information Center on NATO and EU.

