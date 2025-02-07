Six Labor Unions Initiate Collective Action Against State Repression

On February 5, six independent labor unions announced a joint decision to initiate seven collective labor disputes against the government, aiming to reinstate the dismissed employees. This marks the first time collective action is used against the state and may pave the way for a legally warranted strike. The right to a strike was introduced relatively recently in Georgia’s legislation and is notoriously complex to implement.

The Unions include The Georgian Labor Union of Science, Education, and Culture, the Guild Labor Union, the Social Workers’ Association, the Georgian Musicians’ Professional Union, the Cinematographers’ Professional Union, and the Independent Professional Union of Civil Servants Article 78 of the Constitution. They are demanding an improvement in working conditions and an end to politically motivated purges.

In a statement, the unions criticized the GD government’s previously introduced Foreign Agents’ law, claiming it has led to widespread politically motivated dismissals. The statement highlights the powerful wave of authoritarianism in the country and adds that “the government has continued restricting labor union activities through a draconian law on public service. Moreover, amidst ongoing purges, the system deliberately obstructs civil servants’ applications for registering independent professional unions,” the statement read.

Legal Actions and Disputes

One of the most pressing cases involves the Social Workers’ Association, which is challenging the dismissal of four social workers from the National Probation Agency.

“In December, four social workers were dismissed from the National Probation Agency. The reason given was that their contracts had expired, but this is directly linked to ongoing political developments,” said Sopho Mushkudiani, a representative of the Social Workers’ Association to Euronews.

“We link our dismissal to our openly stated positions on current political events and the dismissal of other employees,” one of the department heads of the Agency Nino Tkeshelashvili wrote on social media, describing recent public sector layoffs as “a purge on political grounds.”

Since late December, dozens have been dismissed from other state agencies and institutions as well, including the National Agency for Public Registry, the Public Service Hall, the Parliament, the Government Administration, the Tbilisi City Hall, etc. They all tell similar stories of being dismissed on the formal grounds of contract termination, but say they believe this is just a legal excuse.

Other unions have similarly voiced their grievances linked to the work conditions. Otar Berdzenishvili, chairman of the Georgian Musicians’ Professional Union, noted the dire working conditions in the cultural sector. “Today, we filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labor regarding the collective dispute of conservatory employees. The case involves issues such as inhumanely low wages and lack of proper equipment,” Berdzenishvili said and expressed his readiness to stand by every individual to fight together against injustice, Berdzenishvili said.

Public Sector Dismissals and the Fight for Reinstatement

Labor unions have linked recent public sector dismissals to employees’ in their involvement in pro-European rallies. Among them was Giga Sopromadze, Executive Secretary of the Council for Persons with Disabilities at Tbilisi City Hall, who was dismissed on December 26.

According to Sopromadze, more than 300 people have already been dismissed from the state institutions, who have been “specifically targeted” because of their activism in pro-EU protests. “These are pro-European individuals, and since the authorities do not approve of their stance, they are replacing them with alternative, compliant personnel.”

Growing Strike Momentum

Legal experts have underscored the significance of this unprecedented labor mobilization. Constitutionalist Vakhushti Menabde outlined the legal procedures of collective labor disputes. He stated that since the labor unions have appealed to the Ministry of Labor and requested mediation with the employer, the employers are now obliged to engage in negotiations with the employees. On the 22nd day from the initiation of the dispute, employees gain the right to strike.

According to Menabde, this is one of the first attempts to exercise the legal right to strike in Georgia. “Nothing like this has ever happened, labor disputes have never had such a wave form. Hopefully, others will join in,” he added.

Meanwhile, industrial actions are already unfolding in Rustavi’s metallurgical plant. According to the information, released by Inforustavi, on February 7, part of the employees gathered in front of the plant’s administrative building to demand 500 GEL [approx. 179 USD] increase in salaries and the return of employees recently dismissed from their positions.

“About a month ago, we had a conversation with the management, and employees requested a salary increase. A week ago, we received a written notice that if this demand was not met, a strike would occur,” said an employee of the plant to Inforustavi.

