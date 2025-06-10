21 Foreign Nationals Expelled from Georgia

21 foreigners were expelled from Georgia, the Interior Ministry reported on June 10.

Those expelled are citizens of Turkey, Russia, Egypt, Iran, Turkmenistan, Colombia, China, India, Jordan, and Nigeria, the MIA said. They are banned from reentering Georgia.

Earlier this month, another 31 foreign nationals were expelled from the country.

Georgia is tightening immigration controls. The Georgian Dream parliament is advancing a legislative package that would allow authorities to expel individuals convicted of administrative offenses and ban their reentry. While presenting the package to the one-party parliament, Deputy GD Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze drew attention to foreign participants in ongoing anti-regime protests, which has raised concerns that the measures may be used to particularly target them.

Also Read: