Education Ministry Staff Distance Themselves from GD EU-Turn

Up to 150 Ministry of Education employees sign a joint statement declaring that Georgian Dream’s (GD) decision to abandon EU accession efforts is not in line with Georgia’s “strategic interests” and contradicts Article 78 of Georgian Constitution, which mandates that all state institutions ensure the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration. This follows similar moves by dozens of employees of the Foreign and Defense Ministries in response to the GD’s decision to halt EU accession “until 2028”.

“We declare that we remain loyal to Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration course,” the statement says. The number of signatories is to be increased.

The statement emphasizes that its signatories have been committed to serving Georgia’s national interests for years. “For us, this means building a European education system that creates equal opportunities for all, enhances the competitiveness of Georgian youth and scientists, provides access to high scientific and educational standards, and contributes to the development and promotion of a democratic, just and social state of Georgia.”

After the GD completed its U-turn on the country’s declared foreign policy yesterday, parts of the civil service broke their silence and openly distanced themselves from the political leadership. Like the employees of the Ministry of Education, the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense reaffirmed their commitment to EU integration. Three ambassadors – to Bulgaria, to Czechia and South Korea – joined their colleagues. The ambassador to Bulgaria resigned.

In the face of widespread public outcry, which was evident in last night’s popular protests, the GD is trying to gaslight the public into believing that it did not give up European integration, but only took a four-year break from it and alleging that its decision was prompted by the EU’s use of the issue of opening accession talks as “an instrument of blackmail” against Georgia.

