Polls Close with 58,94% Turnout

Official preliminary results are expected soon as more than 3,000 polling stations closed at around 8 p.m. with 58,94% turnout in Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections. The three exit polls showed dramatically contrasting results, leading both the ruling party and the opposition to celebrate victory.

2,060,412 voters cast a ballot in the elections by 8 p.m. accounting for 58,94% of the total number of voters, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The turnout data does not include expatriate voters and data from five polling stations in mountainous regions are yet to come in, CEC said.

The turnout was almost 3% higher than in 2020 when it amounted to 56.11%, and lower than in the 2012 landmark race which brought Georgian Dream into power.

Source: CEC

Ballots in electronic voting precincts, which make up about 90% of all precincts, will be counted automatically using technology, with preliminary official results expected hours after the polls close. This won’t include some 10% of voters who voted in a traditional, non-electronic procedure.

The CEC plans to announce the final results on the morning of October 27, after all ballots – both from electronic and traditional voting precincts – have been hand-counted.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections.

Also Read: