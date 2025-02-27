The Daily Beat: 26 February

The Georgian Dream party has proposed new amendments to the Criminal Code of Georgia regarding violations of the “Foreign Agents Registration Act.” According to the proposed changes, individuals who fail to comply with or improperly fulfill the obligations set forth by this law could face a fine or imprisonment for up to five years. The specific amount of the fine has not yet been established.

Several MPs from Georgian Dream (GD) and the pseudo-opposition People’s Power introduced a bill to change the theater management system, tightening control over director appointments. Under the proposed amendments, the existing two-tier management model would be abolished and the professional, state, and municipal, theater director would be given sole leadership. The position of artistic director, who is currently responsible for the overall artistic work of the theater, would be abolished.

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party has also tabled amendments to the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, eliminating the requirement of a three-fifths vote for electing candidates nominated by Parliament to vacant positions in the Central Election Commission (CEC). The law will likely consolidate the ruling party’s hold on CEC when approved.

Transparency International-Georgia (TI Georgia) has strongly criticized two newly proposed legislative amendments on broadcasting initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The organization stated that these amendments aim to dismantle critical media and that they “clearly contradict international standards applicable to freedom of expression” as well as international human rights law and the Constitution.

The prosecutor’s office on February 25 filed new charges against Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former aide to Georgia’s ruling party patron Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of negligence that led to grave consequences when he was general director of Ivanishvili’s co-investment fund. On the same day, Tbilisi City Court Judge Lela Maridashvili imposed a bail of GEL 50,000 (approximately USD 18,000) on Bachiashvili, accepting the prosecutor’s request.

The Norwegian Embassy has expressed concern over the trials of detained protesters in Georgia, stating that many were victims of excessive police violence. It called for accountability for those using excessive force and noted that no police officers have been charged. The embassy also highlighted that targeting individuals for exercising their right to peaceful protest undermines democratic principles and the rule of law.

On February 26 Georgian Dream (GD) Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili visited Turkey and met with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The ministers discussed bilateral relations, with special emphasis on economic cooperation. According to a press release from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the visit also includes a planned meeting with Numan Kurtulmuş, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.