Exit Polls Show Conflicting Results as Polls Close

Three exit polls released after polls closed across Georgia at 8 p.m. show conflicting results from the October 26 parliamentary elections, with two polls commissioned by opposition-leaning TV stations giving the opposition the lead, while data from pro-government Imedi TV poll projects Georgian Dream as a winner.

Formula / Edison Research

The exit poll commissioned by opposition-leaning Formula TV and conducted by Edison Research gives the opposition a cumulative lead:

Imedi TV / Gorbi

The exit poll, commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV and conducted by Gorbi, predicts a confident victory for Georgian Dream:

Mtavari Arkhi / Harris X

The exit poll commissioned by the opposition-leaning Mtavari Arkhi and conducted by HarrisX only shows parties that passed the 5% threshold, predicting an opposition victory:

The Central Election Commission is set to release preliminary official results within hours, based on precincts with electronic voting (about 90% of voters). Final results are expected tomorrow after all ballots have been counted by hand.

More to follow…

