GD, Opposition Both Celebrate Victory

The Georgian Dream and the opposition parties, hopeful to form a coalition government against the ruling party, declared victory following the release of highly conflicting exit poll results as voting stations across Georgia closed at 8:00 pm today.

Addressing supporters gathered in front of the Georgian Dream office in Tbilisi, Honorary Chair of the ruling party, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili said it was a “rare occasion worldwide, for the same party to keep being successful amid such hard circumstances.”

Ivanishvili claimed that in the next four years, the GD would “do a lot, and in the four years after that Georgia will be among the most successful countries in the world.” He added that “there will be no lies, no treachery, no conniving.”

In the meantime, leaders of the pro-EU opposition parties declared victory against the Georgian Dream. Leader of Unity-UNM, Tina Bokuchava rejoiced that “despite the violence, Europe and the Georgian people won.”

“No particular party has won, but the European future of the country, and the opposition has won and the GD has lost,” Bokuchava asserted. “The time of Ivanishvili is over… In this election, the Georgian people voted for a coalition government.”

Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the Strong Georgia coalition congratulated the nation “on the defeat of the Russian government in Georgia,” but called on the election observers in the precincts to “protect the votes of the voters until the end, until the last minute.”

“Today the Georgian society has ended the period of stagnation,” he noted. ” A new period, a new life is beginning in Georgia, which is directed towards freedom, democracy, and reconstruction of the country.

Leader of the For Georgia party, former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia struck a more cautious tone, arguing that the exit polls have a “decently” high margin of error.

“That is why there are such differences now,” Gakharia noted, pointing at the conflicting results between the polls commissioned by the pro-government Imedi TV and the opposition-leaning TV stations. “All kinds of celebrations should come after.”

“Believe me, when the counting is over, our results, the results of the opposition parties as well, will be much better than the exit polls,” he asserted.

