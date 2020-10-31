Polls Close, Vote Count Underway

Vote count is underway as 3,657 polling stations closed at 20:00 in Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections.

1 970 540 voters cast a ballot in the elections accounting for 56.11% of the total number of voters, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Voter turnout was higher than in the 2016 parliamentary elections, which stood at 51.63%.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region, where 63.8% of voters cast their ballots as of 22:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in the Kvemo Kartli region – 51%. Tbilisi registered the second lowest voter turnout with 54%.

Four separate exit polls, commissioned by television channels Imedi, Mtavari Arkhi, Rustavi 2 and Formula, albeit showing significantly different results, put the ruling GD party in the lead.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the upcoming October 31 parliamentary elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)