EUMM Monitors Temporarily Detained Near the Occupation Line in Abkhazia

On September 17, the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia reported that its monitors were temporarily detained by “security forces” near the occupation line in Abkhazia. The monitors were conducting a routine patrol in the Khurcha area when they were detained by the occupation forces. They were released unharmed and in good health, EUMM says.

The EUMM expressed “deep concern” over any actions that obstruct its monitors from carrying out their mandated activities. “These patrols are essential for ensuring stability, transparency, and safety in the conflict-affected areas. Incidents of this nature undermine efforts to build confidence and prevent tensions,” the EUMM press release reads.

The EUMM also notes that after the mission was notified about the detention, “the EUMM-managed Hotline was activated to exchange information with relevant actors surrounding the incident.”

Also Read: