Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Two Georgian citizens were illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces in the vicinity of the village Mejvriskhevi in the Gori municipality, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on September 17.

In keeping the standard procedure, the SSSG said it activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission immediately upon receiving the information. The SSSG has also informed the Geneva International Discussions (GID) Co-Chairs and international partners.

The State Security Service said that “all existing mechanisms have been activated” to secure the quickest possible release of the illegally detained individuals, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power.”

