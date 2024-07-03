skip to content
Zurab Lobdzanidze, Georgian citizen who had been illegally detained by occupaton forces has been released on July 3; Photo: SSSG
Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Civil.ge Send an email 03/07/2024 - 14:20
Zurab Lobzhanidze, a Georgian citizen who had been illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near the occupied village of Balta on July 2, has been released and is now safe on the Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on July 3.

SSSG activated the EUMM-operated hotline and “other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government” to secure Lobzhanidze’s release.

“The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” the SSSG wrote, adding that the Georgian government, together with the international partners, continues “to work actively” to secure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.

