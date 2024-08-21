Occupation Forces Grab Georgian Near Akhalgori

Georgian citizen was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the occupied town of Akhalgori, in occupied Tskhinvali Region, the Georgian State Security Service reported on August 21.

In keeping with standard procedure, the SSSG said it immediately activated the incident hotline operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. The Geneva International Discussions (GID) Co-Chairs and international partners have also been informed. Officials say measures are taken to ensure the quickest possible release of the Georgian citizen.

