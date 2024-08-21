skip to content
Bershueti village, Gori municipality, near the Tskhinvali occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute (DRI)
News

Occupation Forces Grab Georgian Near Akhalgori

Civil.ge Send an email 21/08/2024 - 17:52
Georgian citizen was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the occupied town of Akhalgori, in occupied Tskhinvali Region, the Georgian State Security Service reported on August 21.

In keeping with standard procedure, the SSSG said it immediately activated the incident hotline operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. The Geneva International Discussions (GID) Co-Chairs and international partners have also been informed. Officials say measures are taken to ensure the quickest possible release of the Georgian citizen.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

