Anti-Occupation Movement Leader Launches New Party

On August 12, the leader of the anti-occupation movement “Strength is in Unity,” Davit Katsarava, announced the launching of a new political party called “Chven” [Georgian for “Us”] without giving details about the party’s plans for the October 26 Parliamentary elections.

According to Katsarava, the Georgian people are “ready” for a change of power, but they keep asking about the alternative to the ruling party. Katsarava believes that his party will be that alternative. He also says that the party’s doors are open to everyone.

“”Us” is the political force that unites professionals in their field and those civil activists who have never backed down in the fight for the good of the country,” Katsarava wrote on Facebook.

Katsarava is known for his anti-occupation efforts, including patrolling at the occupation line along the occupied Tskhinvali region, and reporting on the situation on the ground.

Recently, the case of his severe beating by the police during his arrest in the middle of the anti-foreign agents demonstration on May 14 has become one of the most prominent illustrative cases of police brutality. He was beaten so badly that he had to be hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Later, on July 23, he was found guilty of the administrative charge of disobeying the lawful request of the police (Article 173). Katsarava was fined GEL 2000 (approximately USD 730) and his right to bear arms was revoked for two years.