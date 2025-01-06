Two Georgian Citizens Charged and Remanded in Custody by Tskinvali Occupying Regime

According to information published on January 5 by the leader of the anti-occupation movement “Strength is in Unity”, Davit Katsrava, the occupation regime in Tskhinvali has sentenced two employees of the Gori military hospital, Aleksi Mamulia and Vano Japiashvili, whom the occupation forces accuse of crossing the occupation line, to two months’ pre-trial detention.

At the end of last month the State Security Service of Georgia said that representatives of the Russian occupation forces illegally detained two Georgian citizens near the village of Kvemo Nikozi, Gori municipality. Without naming the names of the detained individuals, the Service noted that the information about the illegal detention was immediately reported to the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and international partners.

Meanwhile, the so-called state security committee (KGB) of the occupied Tskhinvali region said in its statement that it had “foiled an attempt by a group of persons, including citizens of Georgia, South Ossetia and Russia, to organize a channel for the illegal transfer across the South Ossetian-Georgian border of Vladimir Anzorovich Mamardashvili, a serviceman of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation born in 1999, who had deserted from the zone of special military operation.”

The de-facto regime’s so-called KGB alleged that on December 23, 2024 a group of citizens of the Russian Federation as well as local residents “assisted in the arrival of Mamardashvili V.A. in South Ossetia, his temporary secret accommodation with fictitious registration in one of the private hotels in Tskhinvali and his delivery on 24 December 2024” to the to the occupation line with the intention to assist him to cross into the Georgian-authorities controlled territory.

The so-called state security service of Tskhinvali region further said that Alexi Mamulia, born in 1972 and Vano Japiashvili, born in 1974 were allegedly waiting for Mamardashvili in the occupied territory “and planned to return back together with the deserted soldier by the same route.”

According to the statement, the de facto regime “opened a criminal case against the detained Georgian citizens A.Z. Mamulia and V.Sh. Dzhapiashvili for an offence under Part 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ‘Illegal crossing of the state border by a group of persons by prior conspiracy’. The Tskhinvali City Court chose a measure of restraint in the form of pre-trial detention for the duration of the preliminary investigation”. Meanwhile, the statement said, Vladimir Mamardashvili, a citizen of the Russian Federation and alleged military deserter, “will be handed over to the law enforcement authorities of Russia”.

