Russian Occupation Forces Dig Military Trenches Near Gremiskhevi Village

On January 7, Davit Katsarava, the leader of the anti-occupation movement “Power is in Unity”, which regularly patrols the occupation line and reports on the situation on the ground, shared pictures of new military trenches being dug on the occupied territory of the Tskhinvali region near the village of Gremiskhevi, Dusheti municipality.

Davit Katsarava emphasized that since the end of October, the occupation forces have started digging new military trenches near one of the illegal checkpoints near the village of Gremiskhevi. “This is a kind of preparation, which once again shows that the occupation regime does not stop, despite the fact that Georgian Dream claims to have a pragmatic policy”, – Katsarava told Mtavari TV.

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) confirmed to Civil.ge that the hotline mechanism has been activated in connection with the “destructive acts of the occupying forces” and that the European Union Monitoring Mission has been informed about the developments. According to the SSSG the mentioned developments on the ground started one a half years ago and said the issue will be raised at the next IPRM and GID meetings.

The illegal borderization process near the village of Gremiskhevi was first identified in August 2022, when the occupation forces established a permanent large checkpoint on this territory. The increased activity near the occupation line is described by Katsarava as part of Russia’s new “occupation plan”, according to which another 208 square kilometers are to be occupied in Zemo [Upper] Racha, Zemo [Upper] Imereti, Shida Kartli, and Mtskheta-Mtianeti.

