U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan Announces Retirement

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan announced her retirement, saying it was a “personal decision.”

“After 33 years representing the United States as a diplomat, I have made the personal decision to retire,” Dunnigan said in a June 5 statement. “This is a fully personal decision. I have not been asked to return by my government.”

Robin Dunnigan has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia since 2023. She plans to depart from the country in July.

“Serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia has been the greatest honor and privilege of my entire career, and I will forever be proud of the work the tremendous U.S. government team, in Washington and here at the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, has done to advance the partnership between our peoples and our countries,” the diplomat noted.

Her decision to retire as a diplomat came amid further deteriorating U.S.-Georgia relations and months after President Trump’s return to the White House.

She thanked the Georgian people for their “incredible generosity and warmth,” saying she and her family were welcomed everywhere with “unparalleled Georgian hospitality.”

“I am more certain today than ever that the core values that bind Americans and Georgians will ensure that our special partnership and friendship endures,” she added.

“I will continue to work hard to strengthen our ties until I depart in July.”

Robin Dunnigan succeeded Kelly C. Degnan as U.S. Ambassador to Georgia. Before her post in Tbilisi, she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central and Eastern Europe in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. Her term in that role ended on June 2, 2023. She also served as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Austria from 2018 to 2021.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული