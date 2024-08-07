Politicians’ Remarks on 2008 Russian Invasion Anniversary

16 years ago today, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Georgia. As a result of the August 2008 war between Russia and Georgia, Georgia lost 170 employees of the Georgian Ministry of Defense, 14 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 228 civilians. The total number of wounded and injured civilians and military personnel was 2,232.

Civil.ge compiled statements from the opposition and the ruling party on the anniversary of the start of August War.

President

President Salome Zurabishvili: “August carries the tragic memory for Georgia’s history. 16 years since the latest Russian invasion, occupation is not forgotten! We will never get used to it or accept it! Georgia will firmly stay on its European path and stand resolute against any attempts at destabilization.”

Ruling Party

Beka Odisharia, GD MP, as quoted by the Georgian Public Broadcaster: “The date is approaching, those hard days of August, when Russia again carried out aggression against our country. This is a date that will never be erased from our memory, will never be forgotten by our modern and future generations, because on these days our soldiers died heroically, who tried to protect every inch of Georgian land at the cost of their lives. Nevertheless, the enemy overpowered us and gained temporary success together with the separatists…The whole society is in agreement that Russia has carried out aggression on our territory, but if someone contributed to it and if it is possible to call someone guilty in the events that developed and from which the ungrateful occupier benefited, it is the National Movement and its government.”

Remarks by Opposition

Tina Bokuchava, Chair of the opposition United National Movement: “We honor the memory of fallen heroes. We bow before their heroism. It is our duty to perpetuate their memory and unite our country for whose territorial integrity they sacrificed their lives.”

Nika Melia, co-founder of Ahali political alliance: “It’s a day when we have to realize very clearly what Russia is and what it has been trying to take away from Georgians and Georgia as a state for centuries. It is the duty of all of us to understand our share of responsibility in strengthening statehood. The state needs strengthening of the foundations of statehood and sovereignty. This requires significant changes which means the reflection of the people’s interest in politics, in the process of the state’s governance, and unfortunately this will not happen, of course, without the change of the government.”

Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of Lelo for Georgia party: “Today is the most difficult date in the recent history of Georgia, the 7th of August – the day when 16 years ago Russia attacked us again with all its cruelty, made us lose hundreds of Georgian soldiers and civilians, made tens of thousands of people become exiles in their homeland, took away our territories, and this remains an open wound. We remember the bloody 5 days of August and we remember the face of the enemy, which is even closer today! We will never give up and we will never tolerate the domination of the Russian regime in this country! The government serving Russia will end soon in Georgia! Glory to the heroes and glory to the strong Georgia that we will all build together!

Ana Dolidze, leader of Ana Dolidze For People party: “It is important to remember the people who responded to Russia with their lives and defended Georgia’s independence, and to note that the struggle for Georgia’s freedom and independence continues. Under the conditions of the policy of the Georgian Dream, we must share the spirit of the people who sacrificed themselves for the freedom of Georgia even more seriously and strongly, and of course we must emphasize this at every opportunity.”

Giorgi Gakharia, Leader of the For Georgia party: “It’s been sixteen year since Russia’s invasion of Georgiა and occupation of its territories. Amidst the anti-Western policy of GD, the occupant state tightens its grip over Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskinvali Region directly threatening our national security and trying to eradicate identities of Georgians, Abkhazians and Ossetians living there. In October, we should liberate our Country from Ivanishvili’s anti-Georgian regime and lead Country towards Europe together with our Abkhaz and Ossetian compatriots.”

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa party: “Today is the tragic anniversary of Russia’s 2008 invasion of Georgia – a crime Russia was never held accountable for, a war that paved the way for Russia to invade Ukraine. Russia’s main aim in Georgia was to permanently stall its development, uproot any democracy and freedom in Georgia, to put an end to Georgia’s chance at returning to its historical and civilizational family – Europe. They wanted to install a loyal government in Tbilisi and to intimidate Georgians into defeatism and inaction. They succeeded in installing their government in Tbilisi, but they never managed to crush the Georgian people’s love for freedom, democracy, and their European identity. On October 26, we are reclaiming our nation and our future by unseating the last Russian government in Georgia. United we stand in victory. Long live free Georgia!”

