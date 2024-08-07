16th Anniversary of Russia-Georgia 2008 War -International Reactions

16 years ago today, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Georgia. As a result of the ethnic cleansing committed by Russia and its proxies in the Tskhinvali region, more than 30,000 people were internally displaced and are prevented from returning to this day. Simultaneously, Russia launched an attack on Georgia from the Black Sea (western Georgia) and its forces temporarily occupied the Georgian cities of Zugdidi, Senaki and Poti. In this war, Georgia lost 170 employees of the Georgian Ministry of Defense, 14 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 228 civilians. The total number of wounded and injured civilians and military personnel is estimated at 2,232.

The Russian occupation of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali continues to this day. Gross human rights violations against the small remaining ethnic Georgian population are commonplace, as are illegal borderization process, abductions, and killings.

Below are international statements on the 16th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008. (Statements made on August 6/7).

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell: “On 7 August, it will be 16 years since the war between Russia and Georgia began in August 2008. The European Union’s commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Georgia remains firm. We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s continued military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in violation of both international law and of Russia’s commitments under the 12 August 2008 six-point agreement. The human rights of conflict-affected communities in Georgia continue to be violated, including through ’borderisation’ policies, closures of crossing points and illegal detentions by the Russian military and de facto authorities. Restrictions on freedom of movement must end, violations of human rights must be investigated, and justice must be ensured for all victims. We remain fully committed to peaceful conflict resolution, including through the European Union’s engagement as co-chair in the Geneva International Discussions (GID), through the work of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and through the continued presence on the ground of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM Georgia). We call on all GID participants to engage constructively in the discussions to achieve the full implementation of the 12 August 2008 six-point agreement. The European Union reiterates its unwavering support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.”

Ukrainian MFA: “On August 7, it will be 16 years since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Georgia, which resulted in Russia killing hundreds of innocent people and occupying Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia. The Russian occupation has turned these Georgian regions into a grey zone where lawlessness reigns, prospects are absent, and human rights are neglected. The fighting stopped in August 2008, but Russia’s aggression against Georgia did not end there. Moscow continued the so-called “borderization,” or creeping annexation of Georgian territory, pressure, propaganda, and other hybrid methods of interference. Ukraine supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders and strongly condemns the Kremlin’s aggressive policies. Russia must withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Georgia in accordance with the 2008 ceasefire agreement and revoke its recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as so-called “independent states.” Russian imperialism in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Europe has remained unchanged for centuries, characterized by deeply rooted chauvinism and contempt for other peoples, international law, and internationally recognized borders, as well as the desire to restore imperial dominance. Russia’s aggression against Georgia, and later Ukraine, is merely an episode of Moscow’s long-standing imperial policy, which has no place in the 21st century. We are convinced that only through joint efforts of the international community can the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation be countered, forcing it to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Georgia and Ukraine, and holding Russian criminals accountable for all the harm, crimes, and atrocities.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as quoted by DC correspondent Alex Raufoglu: “Today we mark sixteen years since Russia invaded the sovereign nation of Georgia and remember those killed, injured, or displaced by Russia’s military campaign and illegal occupation. To this day, Russia continues to occupy 20 percent of Georgia’s territory and impose its will on the people there, including by claiming the transfer of strategically important lands in Abkhazia to Russia and taking steps to establish a permanent naval base in Ochamchire. The United States remains steadfast in support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We call on Russia to fulfill its commitments and obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement to withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions and allow unimpeded access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We also call on Russia to reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of Georgia’s Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions. These actions would allow tens of thousands of internally displaced people to return to their homes safely. The United States’ support for the people of Georgia in their pursuit of a Euro-Atlantic future and a peaceful solution to the conflict is enduring.”

U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi: “Today marks the sixteenth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Georgia. We remember the events of August 2008 and the painful impacts they continue to have on Georgians. Russia’s ongoing violations of the 2008 ceasefire agreement highlight the continued struggle for peace and stability in the region. The United States continues to advocate for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in its internationally recognized borders.”

French Ambassador to Georgia Sheraz Gasri: “Standing with Georgia, whose independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity continue to be violated by Russia since August 2008. [We are] Calling for respect of international law and full implementation of EU-brokered 6 points agreement.”

British Embassy in Tbilisi: “Today we commemorate the 16th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war of August 2008. We remember those killed, injured and displaced by Russia’s brutal and illegal actions. The UK remains steadfast in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis: “Russia’s invasion of Georgia 16 years ago was part of the same old pattern of imperialist expansionism, where brute power overrides international law and order. Lithuania’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unwavering.”

Polish Embassy in Tbilisi shared the EU statement and wrote: “Sixteen years ago Russia attacked Georgia. On the anniversary of the aggression, we stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and condemn the Russian annexation of the separatist regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.

German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer shared the EU statement and wrote: “7 August, 16 years since war between Russia and Georgia began in 2008. The EU reiterates its unwavering support for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.”

Dutch Ambassador to Georgia Meline Arakelian shared the EU statement and wrote: “Today it’s 16 years since Russian aggression against Georgia in 2008. EU condemns Russia’s continued military presence in Georgia. We reiterate our unwavering support to Georgia’s independence and territorial integrity.”

Danish Ambassador to Georgia Anne Toft Sørensen shared the EU statement and wrote: “Today we join Georgia in commemorating the brave Georgians that gave their lives for their homeland 16 years ago in the face of Russia’s invasion in 2008. The EU reiterates its unwavering support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.”

Italian Embassy in Tbilisi: “On the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the war between Georgia and Russia, Italy reiterates its strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the resolution of the conflict, and calls on Russia to fulfill its obligations under the August 12, 2008 agreement.”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna: “Today 16 years ago Russia started its war of aggression against Georgia and the effects are still being felt today. Estonia condemns and will not forget the ongoing occupation of 20% of Georgia’s territory and we will continue to steadfastly support Georgia’s territorial integrity.”

Norwegian MFA: “In August 2008, Russian troops invaded Georgia. 16 years on, the occupation persists. In Georgia as in Ukraine, we once again call on Russia to end its blatant violation of international law, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.”

Romanian MFA: 16 years ago, Russia launched its military invasion against Georgia, a serious breach of international law and another example of Russia’s aggressiveness in the Eastern Neighborhood. As Strategic Partners, Romania remains committed to supporting Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and European future.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström: “Today 16 years ago Russia started its war of aggression against Georgia. The effects are still being felt today. Sweden condemns and will not forget the ongoing occupation of 20% of Georgia’s territory and we will continue to steadfastly support Georgia’s territorial integrity. Sweden call on Russia to respect Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and fulfill its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement.”

Slovenian MFA: “On the 16th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia, Slovenia continues to firmly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. Disregard for international legal principles will always be met with condemnation and an appeal to comply with international law.”

Moldovan MFA: “On August 7, 2008, Russia launched its military aggression against Georgia. The MFA of Moldova reiterates its condemnation of this violation of international law and reaffirms support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah: “We call on Russia to withdraw the forces it has stationed in Georgia without its consent. South Ossetia and Abkhazia are part of Georgia, despite 16 years of Russian occupation. NATO fully supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola: “16 years after Russia’s aggression against Georgia, the European Parliament has not wavered in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the European aspirations of its people.”

Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe: “16 years since the 2008 conflict between Russia and Georgia. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We also remain deeply concerned by the ongoing human rights plight of the conflict-affected population.”

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)