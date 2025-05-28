Ivanishvili Says Sanctions, “Blackmail” Behind His Refusal to Meet U.S. Diplomat

Georgian Dream party honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili cites “personal complexes” tied to U.S.-imposed sanctions and “blackmail” as the reasons for refusing to meet with U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan. His statement came in response to the U.S. Embassy’s announcement on May 28 that Dunnigan had requested the meeting to deliver a message from the Trump administration, which GD’s founder declined.

Ivanishvili repeated what he said in a pre-2024-election interview – that the “formal” and “informal” sanctions imposed on him by the Biden administration triggered a “complex” in him, making him uneasy that he might be influenced by personal interests to regain access to his frozen assets if he engages with the U.S. to discuss state matters. He says that, even if a potential agreement were mutually beneficial, any engagement under such “personal blackmail” would feel unacceptable to him.

Despite emphasizing that money “never was” and “still is not” his interest, Ivanishvili claimed that he had previously offered to use the frozen funds however the U.S. indicated. He said this offer was ignored. He added that Ambassador Dunnigan refused to meet instead with the GD Prime Minister, who “cannot have complexes” since he is not sanctioned. But, he said, a U.S. side’s refusal reinforced his belief that the U.S. seeks leverage through personal pressure rather than genuine engagement. Nevertheless, Ivanishvili expressed hope that the U.S. would respond positively to the GD government’s proposal to reset relations between the two countries “from a clean slate.”

Full Statement

“Today, the U.S. Embassy in Georgia stated that I declined a meeting with the American Ambassador on May 22, during which I would have received a message from the “Trump administration.” This statement is incomprehensible to me, as the Embassy is well aware of all the details related to this matter.

I confirm that several days ago, there was indeed communication between the Georgian Prime Minister and other government officials, and the Embassy. The U.S. Ambassador informed the Georgian Prime Minister that she wanted to meet with me “to convey Secretary Rubio’s message,” to which I expressed deep respect. However, I declined the meeting.

I had clarified the reasons for declining meetings with the American side in the past, and this remains unchanged. I’ll recall that, under personal blackmail, I also refused a meeting with Mr. O’Brien last year, when only the informal sanctions were in place against me. I received proposals to meet several times before that and declined them for the same reason, which I had explained in writing to the former Administration on several occasions.

Since the previous administration, the American side first imposed informal, and then formal, sanctions on me. (Informal sanctions against me work in a very blatant way. For example, the Swiss bank Julius Baer in absolutely brazen manner refuses to return the money I won through the court. American lawyers are involved in this as well.)

Against the background of such personal blackmail, I do not consider it appropriate to meet with the Ambassador and discuss state-related matters. Naturally, I would develop a complex, fearing that I might make decisions on state affairs as a counterweight to my personal interests, which is unacceptable to me in principle. I would carry this complex even if I felt that an agreement might be beneficial to both sides. At the same time, I would naturally continue to carry this complex not only with myself, but also in relation to my team and the society.”

I would like to highlight that neither in 2012, nor after 10 years, in 2022, did I place personal interests above state interests. In 2022, precisely in favor of state interests, I put my personal interests under enormous risk.

I would also like to recount that in November of last year, when the informal sanctions were briefly suspended and certain funds were released, I proposed a meeting to the U.S. Ambassador. She initially agreed, but then postponed it several times and ultimately refused altogether.

I am so deeply interested in resetting Georgia-U.S. relations that I even notified the American side I was ready to use the blocked money not for personal goals, but for whatever purpose they indicated, since money, neither before nor now, has been my interest. I made it abundantly clear that the blocked money creates a complex within me, on one hand, and on the other, a feeling that I might be forced to make decisions under blackmail. However, I have not received any response. Therefore, it became clear to me that the Biden administration was interested not in my money but in using this money for blackmail.

I would like to point out that, along with my refusal, we also proposed a meeting between the Ambassador and the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is under neither formal nor informal sanctions and therefore cannot have any blackmail-related complex. However, the Ambassador refused this, which strengthens our belief that they view personal blackmail as a leading factor in the Georgian side’s potential decisions related to state interests.

They may say that I, as the founder of the ruling party and its honorary chair, have special influence over decision-making. However, I would like to assure you that in the ruling party, no principled decision is made without the involvement of the team and, even more importantly, without the Prime Minister. Therefore, the demand to meet with me explicitly has one and only explanation: that such a meeting holds value only against the backdrop of personal blackmail.

I hope the U.S. Embassy will respond positively to the Georgian government’s proposal to reset the Georgian-American strategic partnership from a clean slate and with a specific roadmap. Every leader of the Georgian government has expressed full readiness – should there be genuine interest from the American side – to actively engage in this reset of Georgian-American relations.”

