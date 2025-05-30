Senator Steve Daines Visits Georgia

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is visiting Georgia, the U.S. Embassy announced on May 30. A member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Daines is expected to meet with both Georgian Dream government representatives and opposition political parties.

“He plans to raise domestic and international issues, including rule of law and business and foreign investment priorities,” the U.S. Embassy says.

“He also plans to convey President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s top priorities, including the America-first agenda philosophy, and steps the Georgian government can take to show it is serious about improving its relationship with the United States,” the Embassy adds.

Senator Daines visits Tbilisi as part of a regional tour. On May 29, he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The senator’s visit comes amid a critical review of U.S.-Georgia relations. The U.S. suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia last November after Georgia’s ruling party decided to abort the country’s EU accession. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the ruling Georgian Dream party’s honorary chairman who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury last December, recently said he refuses U.S. meetings due to “personal complexes” triggered by sanctions and fears of being “blackmailed.” His statement followed the U.S. Embassy’s announcement that Ivanishvili had declined a meeting. Facing unprecedented international isolation, Georgian Dream representatives – particularly Irakli Kobakhidze – claim that President Trump is engaged in a “fight” against the so-called “deep state,” and suggest that a reset in U.S.-Georgia relations hinges on the outcome of this struggle. If Trump wins, they insist, the reset will favor Georgian Dream.

The Senator has already met with President Salome Zurabishvili, who leads the opposition’s Resistance Platform. “He heard not only about domestic affairs,” Zurabishvili said at a briefing, “but also the strategic challenges facing America in this region and in Georgia, which necessitates greater attention from the U.S.”

Meeting with the Georgian Dream Government

Senator Daines also met with Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The meeting, which took place at the government administration, included GD Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili, GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, and Head of the GD Government Administration, Levan Zhorzholiani.

“During the meeting, the talks focused on U.S.-Georgia relations, Georgia’s role in the region, and the current political situation in the country,” the official press release from the government administration says.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Georgian government’s readiness to reset relations with the United States and renew the strategic partnership, based on a concrete roadmap that will bring tangible results to both countries,” it adds.

“Georgia’s important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region was emphasized, along with its transit potential. Irakli Kobakhidze noted that Georgia offers its partners opportunities to access multi-million-dollar markets,” the press release says.

“During the meeting, attention was also given to ongoing political processes. The head of government noted that political stability is ensured in the country, with the Georgian government serving as its guarantor.”

“Very productive meeting with U.S. Senator Steve Daines. We discussed the strong partnership between Georgia and the U.S., our country’s vital role in ensuring peace and stability in the region, and the current political context in Georgia,” Irakli Kobakhidze wrote on X after the meeting, adding, “I reaffirmed my Government’s firm readines to restart and renew our strategic partnership with the United States – built on a clear, actionable roadmap that brings tangible benefits to both nations. Georgia stands as a reliable partner, offering strategic opportunities and access to multimillion-strong markets.”

“Senator Daines today welcomed the opportunity to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to discuss strengthening U.S.-Georgia relations. The Senator affirmed Georgia’s crucial role in promoting peace and prosperity in the Caucasus and beyond, and he strongly encouraged Georgia to work closely with President Trump and his Administration to advance our mutual economic and security interests,” Daines wrote on social media after the meeting.

More to follow…

