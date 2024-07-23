US State Department Spokesperson: Georgian People Alone Decide Future of Their Country

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing on July 22 said: “We’ve seen a number of Russian not just attempts, but we’ve seen outright Russian interference in elections all throughout the region and all throughout the world, and we are always vigilant watching those.” He added:”As you have heard us say on a number of occasions it is important that Georgian people and Georgian people alone decide the future of their country.”

Miller was responding to a journalist’s question about the possibility of Moscow helping the ruling Georgian Dream to stay in power, citing a statement by a senior Russian official. With less than 100 days to go before the crucial Georgian elections, the senior Russian official, when asked if Russia was “ready to prevent a coup attempt in Georgia,” suggested that Moscow was not ruling out helping the ruling Georgian Dream stay in power, drawing a parallel with Syria, saying: “When the legitimate government of Assad turned to us for military assistance, we provided them with this assistance and, as you know, the situation in Syria has stabilized.”

