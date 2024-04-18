Russian State Duma Chairman Praises Georgian Dream’s Foreign Agents Bill

On April 18, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and member of the Security Council Vyacheslav Volodin praised Georgian Dream for reintroducing Foreign Agents bill, saying “any country, if it wants to become a sovereign state where the people have the right to determine their own future, must adopt a law on foreign agents, the essence of which is the prohibition of outside interference in internal affairs.” He also accused Washington, and Brussels of planning the topple the Georgian government.

According to Volodin’s statement on his Telegram channel, the history of such legislation began in the U.S. where it continues to be “the most rigid in the world.” He said that today such laws “in one form or another” are in place in the UK, Israel, Australia and “other countries,” claiming that their laws are “more liberal” than the American one. “In Russia, by the way, the law was adopted in 2012. Despite strong pressure from Washington and Brussels, laws have recently been adopted in Hungary and Kyrgyzstan,” he went on.

The Russian politician claimed that a legislation aimed at limiting the foreign influence is also being considered in France, but “in Paris, unlike in Tbilisi, there are no street protests, no shouts from the US and EU” because according to him only some countries willing to “serve” the United States are allowed to do it with its consent, while those “striving for independence and independent policy” are not. “In this case, street protests, riots, and external pressure are organized. This is exactly what is happening in Georgia.”

“Such hysteria around the law on foreign agents can only mean that there are decisions of Washington and Brussels to overthrow the current Georgian government and the money for this has already been allocated, and the adoption of the law can derail these plans,” Volodin concluded.

Earlier Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the former President Dmitry Medvedev, addressed the ongoing developments in Georgia related to the Foreign Agents law, welcoming the ruling GD’s attempt to adopt it. Medvedev also claimed that the ongoing protests in Georgia are managed by the “experienced and familiar Hollywood hand.” The bill was also welcomed by the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

