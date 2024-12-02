U.S. State Department: We are on the Georgian People’s Side

On December 2, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concern over the Georgian government’s U-turn from the EU path, expressed support for the Georgian people, and did not rule out further sanctions against government officials, according to DC correspondent Alex Raufoglu.

“We have made very clear that we are concerned with the steps that they have taken to move away from the path towards greater integration with Europe that they have been on and that we know the Georgian people support,” Miller told Raufoglu.

According to the correspondent, further sanctions on Georgian Dream haven’t been ruled out. “We do not preview sanctions from this podium. Whenever we have sanctions announcements to make, we make them… You have already seen us impose sanctions on Georgian government officials. You have seen us impose visa restrictions. You have seen us take other actions to suspend $95 million that we provided to the Georgian government.”

