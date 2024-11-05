Matthew Miller: U.S. Will Not Hesitate to Use Additional Measures

At a press briefing on November 4, 2024 , the U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the U.S supports the people of Georgia and their aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration and will not hesitate to take additional measures in response to undemocratic steps by the ruling Georgian Dream government.

Miller, once again, highlighted steps taken by the U.S State Department in response to the actions of the Georgian government. “We have put, as you know, under review… a significant amount of assistance that we provide to the Government of Georgia and have suspended $95 million of that assistance”- claims Spokesperson.

Miller further added: “… We will continue to look at whether there are additional measures that would be appropriate; and if so, we won’t hesitate to use them.” He said that at that point he did not have any announcements to make about what additional sanctions activities the U.S. might take.

The elections held in Georgia on 26 October 2024 were marked by the ruling party’s policies of alleged misuse of public resources, vote buying and voter intimidation. The opposition and the President refused to recognize the official results of the elections. The coalition of opposition parties announced non-stop protests to demand new elections during the rally on 4 November 2024. “We do not recognize the stolen elections and we do not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament,” said Giorgi Vashadze, a member of one of the opposition parties.

According to the reports made by local observers and findings of OSCE/ODIHR on the parliamentary elections in Georgia, serious irregularities were reported. Leading representatives of European Union and the U.S call for a full investigation.

So far only a handful of countries have recognized the election results, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Hungary, Iran and China.

