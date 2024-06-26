Zakharova: Russia is Ready to Support Endeavors to Restore Georgian-Russian Relations

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said during the briefing on June 26 that Russia is ready to follow the path of Russo-Georgian “normalization” and supports any endeavors of Tbilisi in this direction. Asked how the Foreign Ministry assess the call of the Georgian party “Solidarity for Peace” to restore diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia and whether Russia is ready to take this step if Georgia comes up with such an initiative, Zakharova said: “We continue to believe that this (normalization of relations) is in the interests of our two peoples…. We support any undertakings that go in support of Russian-Georgian normalization. In this context, we welcome the Solidarity for Peace initiative. We are ready to follow this path.”

She said: “I would like to remind you that it was not Russia that broke off diplomatic relations. It was done on the initiative of the Saakashvili regime. Since then, the restoration of bilateral relations has been subject to conditions that contradict the existing realities in the region.”

She also noted that “back in 2012, the Georgian authorities made a proposal to start the process of normalization of bilateral relations, and Russia immediately supported it at the time.” We continue to believe that this is in the interests of our two peoples, who are bound by common history, culture, close economic ties and millions of threads of human destiny.”

Earlier, representatives of the pro-Kremlin Solidarity for Peace party, which was founded in 2023, appealed to Putin with a request to completely cancel the visa regime for Georgian citizens, as well as to hold an amnesty for those who were forced to violate the rules of stay in Russia before the easing of the visa regime. In addition, Georgian politicians asked to ease the employment rules for Georgian citizens in Russia. The chairman of the pro-Kremlin Georgian party “Solidarity for Peace” Mikhail Zhgenti expressed hope for the restoration official contacts and of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia,

The diplomatic relations have been severed by Georgia after the Russian invasion in 2008 and the recognition by Moscow of the occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent entities on August 26, 2008. The dialogue between the countries has been maintained within the framework of the Geneva International Discussions and in Karasin-Abashidze format, since 2012. In mid-May 2023 Russia canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens, as well as a ban on direct air travel. Georgian citizens can enter Russian territory for up to 90 days out of every 180 days for diplomatic, official, private, business, tourist, humanitarian and short-term educational purposes.

