U.S. Chair of Joint Chiefs of Staff: NATO ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Russian Influence in Georgia

On May 20, following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. said at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III that NATO is “deeply concerned” about Russia’s influence in Georgia and “watching” the current situation there, adding that NATO remains committed to Georgia’s sovereignty.

He was answering the question whether there is anything that NATO can do to help Georgia resist Russia efforts to expand their influence.

Responding to the second question whether what’s happening in Georgia affects Georgia’s path to NATO Gen. Brown said he is not a policymaker to say yes or no, but that from his perspective as a uniformed service member, “it’s about ensuring the security of the various nations but also the security of the citizens of those nations as well.”

