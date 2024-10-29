Matthew Miller: U.S. Wants Full Investigation into Georgian Elections 

At a press briefing on October 28, the U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the U.S. joins international and local observers in calling for a full investigation into reports of election-related violations in Georgia’s October 26 elections. He did not specify that the investigating body should be the Georgian one, but said that the U.S. is consulting with European partners on what might be an appropriate body to conduct such an investigation.

He opened the briefing with the statement on Georgia, saying that “the Georgian people went to the polls on Saturday in an election environment shaped by the ruling party’s policies including misuse of public resources, vote buying and voter intimidation.” He went on to say, “This contributed to an uneven playing field and undermined public and international trust in the possibility of a fair outcome.”

“We join calls from international and local observers for a full investigation of all reports of election-related violations and urge respect for the fundamental freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly,” Spokesperson Miller said.

Furthermore, he encouraged the Georgian authorities “to consider the relationship they want with the Euro-Atlantic community, rather than strengthening policies that are praised by authoritarians.”

He further stressed the will of more than 80 percent of the Georgian people who aspire to the country’s integration into the EU and NATO. The U.S. State Department Spokesperson also emphasized on Georgia’s Constitution, Article 78 of which stipulates Georgia’s integration into the EU and NATO. “All parties campaigned in support of this goal, but the governing party has adopted measures inconsistent with that course,” he said.

“The Georgian government can recommit to its democratic, Euro-Atlantic trajectory by respecting the rule of law, addressing deficiencies in its electoral process, withdrawing and repealing anti-democratic legislation, and undertaking significant effort on outstanding EU accession reform recommendations. We have consistently urged the Georgian government this year to walk back its anti-democratic actions and return to its Euro-Atlantic path. We do not rule of further consequences if the Georgian government’s direction does not change,” he concluded.

Asked by the journalist about the US call for an investigation into the elections, he explained that he did not specify that it should be a Georgian body that would investigate the reports of alleged fraud. “I did not specify that in my statement, that it should be Georgian officials that should conduct that investigation. We are consulting with our European partners about what an appropriate body to conduct such an investigation might be,” Spokesperson Miller said.

