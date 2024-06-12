Georgia Receives NATO-Standard Armored Personnel Carriers from Turkey

The Defense Forces of Georgia have received new VURAN armored personnel carriers, built to NATO standards, as part of an agreement with Turkey, the Georgian Ministry of Defense reported on June 12.

The official handover ceremony was held at the 4th Infantry Brigade Training Area in Vaziani and was attended by key officials, including Georgia’s Deputy Defense Minister Sergo Janelidze and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Georgia Ali Kaan Orbay.

According to the Georgian MOD, the VURAN armored vehicles, equipped with advanced subsystems, are expected to significantly enhance Georgia’s defense capabilities and foster closer military cooperation between Georgia and Turkey.

Deputy Minister of Defense Sergo Janelidze highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, “Georgia and Turkey have long and successful cooperation in the defense field, and today is a clear example of it.” He also added that “such events are very important for Georgia because they strengthen the defense capabilities of our country and bring the Armed Forces closer to the interoperability with the NATO standards.”

According to the Turkish Ambassador Ali Kaan Orbay, the delivery is the tangible manifestation of “our unwavering support for Georgia’s security, safety, independence, and territorial integrity.” The Turkish Ambassador expressed hope that the bilateral cooperation in the military and defense fields will further deepen, encouraging the “strategic partner” Georgia to give priority to Turkish military industrial production.

The VURAN armored personnel carriers were produced by BMC, one of Turkey’s largest manufacturers of commercial and military vehicles. Founded in 1964, BMC provides tailored solutions for the automotive and defense industries, offering a wide range of products.

According to BMC’s official website, it is rapidly becoming one of the world’s leading automotive and defense companies.

