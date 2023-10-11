Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey Hold Regular Command and Post Drills

Georgian military personnel, along with their Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts, took part in the trilateral command and post exercise ETERNITY 2023, which was conducted in Baku on a rotational basis, according to a report from the Georgian Ministry of Defense. The exercise also included participation from representatives of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifically the Strategic Pipelines Protection Department (SPPD).

According to the Georgian MOD, the exercise was aimed at ensuring security of regional economic projects, including Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

“The exercise involves coordinating the three countries’ militaries, experience sharing, preparing of a joint action plan as well as implementing it in accordance with NATO planning process,” MOD noted.

The trilateral exercise ETERNITY has been regularly held since 2000.

