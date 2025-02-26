GD FM Botchorishvili Visits Turkey

On February 26 Georgian Dream (GD) Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili visited Turkey and met with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. According to a press release from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the visit also includes a planned meeting with Numan Kurtulmuş, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Meeting with FM Hakan Fidan

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and strategic partnership. According to the press release of Georgian MFA, economic cooperation was a key issue, with both sides recognizing Turkey as Georgia’s leading trading partner. The discussion highlighted the need to maximize existing economic potential and underlined the importance of deepening trade engagement.

The parties discussed important issues on the dynamic agenda between Georgia and the Republic of Turkey, including in the political and economic spheres. The importance of using the High-Level Strategic Partnership Council format and the need to exchange high-level and top-level visits was emphasized.

The parties also discussed the current situation in the region and the importance of joint efforts to address security challenges. “In this context, the role of Turkey as an important regional player was noted,” the press release said. “Maka Botchorishvili once again confirmed Georgia’s readiness to contribute to the process of promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” it added.

The sides also discussed the current regional situation and ongoing security challenges. Botchorishvili reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to contribute to efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Regional cooperation in transport and energy was another focus of the discussions. Both sides underlined the strategic importance of the Black Sea and the need to fully exploit its existing potential to increase connectivity and trade.

The Georgian MFA said that “the parties reaffirmed the importance of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral strategic partnership platform”, with Turkey set to host the next meeting of the three countries’ foreign ministers. In addition, the discussion highlighted the role of major infrastructure projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Southern Gas Corridor, in strengthening regional integration within the framework of the “Middle Corridor” concept.

“Honored to meet today with the FM of Turkey H.E Hakan Fidan. Grateful for his generous hospitality and open discussions on important regional and global issues. Strengthening our strategic partnership and fostering political, economic and trade ties between Georgian and Turkey is high on our agenda,” GD FM Botchorishvili wrote on social media after the meeting.

More to follow…

Also Read: