New Ambassadors Appointed to Turkey, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Cuba

On March 27, Georgia appointed new ambassadors to the Republic of Turkey, the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein, and the Republic of Cuba, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Archil Kalandia has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Turkey. Since 2005, he has served in various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2018 to 2023, Archil Kalandia held the position of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Georgia to the People’s Republic of China.

Shota Getsadze was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein. He is a former judge. He is also an expert on refugee and asylum issues for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), and an expert on electoral law for the Council of Europe. He has been a member of the International Association of Refugee Court Judges since 2015.

Getsadze previously served as a judge at the Tbilisi City Court. He presided over the 2011 case concerning the revocation of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian citizenship. He upheld the presidential order stripping the back-then billionaire opposition leader of his citizenship but ruled that the provision of the same decree revoking his wife’s citizenship was illegal. In 2015, he was appointed to the position of judge at the Tbilisi Court of Appeals. In 2018, he was appointed for a lifetime tenure at the Court, and he served there up until 2023. From June, 2023 Getsadze was the envoy of Georgia to Switzerland.

Grigol Baramidze was appointed as Georgia’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba. He previously held the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Armenia. Until 2021, Baramidze served as the Secretary General of the Nino Burjanadze’s party – Democratic Movement – United Georgia (DMUG).

