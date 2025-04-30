skip to content
Tbilisi International Airport. Photo: facebook.com/tavgeorgia
News

Russia Tops List of Georgia’s Visitors in Q1 2025 -Geostat

Civil.ge 30/04/2025 - 15:18
According to the National Statistic Office of Georgia (Geostat), in the first quarter of 2025, Russia emerged as the leading country of origin for visitors to Georgia, accounting for 19.3% of the total number, with 187.7 thousand visitors. Turkey ranked second with a 16.5% share, followed by Armenia with 13%.

International non-resident traveler arrivals to Georgia reached 1.3 million, marking a 1.1% increase compared to the same period of the last year. Nearly half (47.4%) of all travelers were aged between 31-50.

Source: Geostat

Geostat reports that the majority of visits (42.2%) were for holiday, leisure, and recreation, amounting to 494.7 thousand. Tbilisi and Adjara Autonomous Republic received the most visits – 665.7 thousand and 301.8 thousand, respectively.

