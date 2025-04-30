Russia Tops List of Georgia’s Visitors in Q1 2025 -Geostat

According to the National Statistic Office of Georgia (Geostat), in the first quarter of 2025, Russia emerged as the leading country of origin for visitors to Georgia, accounting for 19.3% of the total number, with 187.7 thousand visitors. Turkey ranked second with a 16.5% share, followed by Armenia with 13%.

International non-resident traveler arrivals to Georgia reached 1.3 million, marking a 1.1% increase compared to the same period of the last year. Nearly half (47.4%) of all travelers were aged between 31-50.

Source: Geostat

Geostat reports that the majority of visits (42.2%) were for holiday, leisure, and recreation, amounting to 494.7 thousand. Tbilisi and Adjara Autonomous Republic received the most visits – 665.7 thousand and 301.8 thousand, respectively.

