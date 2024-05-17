119th Ergneti IPRM Meeting

On May 16, the 119th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting was held in Ergneti (in the vicinity of the Tskhinvali occupation line). The meeting was co-facilitated by the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Viorel Moşanu, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani.

EUMM Statement

According to the EUMM press release, the Co-facilitators welcomed the opening of two crossing points along the occupation line in early May for the Orthodox Easter festivities, and reiterated their calls for the full re-opening of crossing points. They also “commended the constructive technical meeting on irrigation that took place on 26 April and encouraged the continuation of efforts to advance irrigation water sharing.”

The Co-facilitators also expressed their concerns “about the practice of detentions” and advocated for the release of the detainees “particularly those whose health is at stake.”

The press release says that the “active discussions” between the participants focused “on the challenges faced by the conflict-affected populations, including restrictions to their freedom of movement, as well as recent security developments” at the occupation line. The importance of the EUMM-managed hotline was also stressed.

The next regular IPRM meeting will be held on 23 July.

