118th Ergneti IPRM Meeting

On March 20, the 118th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting was held in Ergneti. The meeting was co-facilitated by the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

SSSG Statement

The Deputy Director of the Analytical Department of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), Irakli Antadze, said before the meeting that the Georgian side planned to raise the issues of illegal acts of “borderization,” the continued illegal detention of six Georgian citizens, and the investigation into the murder of Tamaz Ginturi.

Antadze noted that since January 1, 2024, five cases of illegal acts of “borderization” have been detected, three of which occurred in Gori and Kareli municipalities after the February IPRM meeting.

EUMM Statement

During the meeting, the EUMM and OSCE co-facilitators welcomed the participants’ commitment to the IPRM format and urged practical solutions for human security across the occupation line. They called for the easing of movement restrictions over the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebrations and the full reopening of crossing points. They also urged an end to illegal detentions by the occupation regime and emphasized a humanitarian approach to resolving ongoing cases.

According to the EUMM press release, discussions highlighted recent security developments, including the installation of physical barriers along the occupation line. All parties recognized the importance of continued dialogue for the upcoming agricultural season and the usefulness of technical meetings on water irrigation.

In addition, participants commended the EUMM-managed hotline for its role in information exchange and tension management.

The next IPRM meeting will be held on May 16, 2024, and a technical meeting on irrigation issues will be held on April 26, 2024.

