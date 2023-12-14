116th Ergneti IPRM Meeting

On December 13, the 116th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting was held in Ergneti. The meeting was co-facilitation by the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Dimitrios Karabalis, and the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Viorel Moşanu.

EUMM Statement

The killing of Tamaz Ginturi near Kirbali village was extensively discussed at the meeting, with co-facilitators condemning the fatal use of force resulting in the loss of a Georgian citizen’s life. They stressed that prioritizing safety for conflict-affected communities is crucial for all involved in the IPRM. Participants highlighted the need to prevent such tragedies and to uphold security along the occupation line.

During the meeting, the EUMM-managed Hotline and co-facilitators’ involvement were praised for swiftly sharing incident-related information. The OSCE and EUMM pushed to ease movement restrictions for the holiday season, emphasizing the need to reopen crossing points along the occupation line.

At the IPRM, challenges confronting those affected by conflict, including ‘borderisation’ activities and detentions, were discussed, with calls from the EUMM and OSCE for a humanitarian approach to resolving detention cases before the holidays.

SSSG Statement

According to the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), they strongly demanded the punishment of the representatives of the representatives of the Russian occupation forces who killed Tamaz Ginturi near the village of Kirbali. They also demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Georgian citizens.

SSSG said the meeting addressed the humanitarian needs of the local population living along the occupation line. It also discussed possible solutions and issues related to the current practice of passing through checkpoints and how it is increasing.

Statement by Tskhinvali Representative

Igor Kochiev, who headed the Tskhinvali delegation to the IPRM, said he had drawn attention to the “illegal” Georgian police post on the territory of the village of Tsnelisi/Uista. He also stated that important issues related to security and humanitarian issues were discussed. He called on Tbilisi to “take preventive measures to exclude violation of the border” by citizens and complained about the incursions of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The participants agreed to convene the next regular IPRM meeting on 13 February 2024.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)