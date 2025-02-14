123rd Ergneti IPRM Meeting

On February 14, the 123rd Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting was held in Ergneti (in the vicinity of the Tskhinvali occupation line).

According to Irakli Antadze, deputy director of the analytical department of the Georgian State Security Service, the main issue on the agenda of the meeting was the release of Georgian citizens illegally detained by the occupying forces, as well as the so-called “borderization.”

At the moment there are six Georgian citizens illegally detained by the Tskhinvali occupying forces. Two of them, as it became known today, were sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison. Antadze said that Giorgi Mosiashvili has been in Tskhinvali prison the longest. In 2023, he was arrested in the Sachkhere region and charged with poaching, along with the so-called border crossing.

He also said that the discussions focused on the illegal “borderization” issue. According to Antadze n total, 11 cases of so-called borderization have been recorded in Kareli and Gori municipalities since the last meeting of IPRM in November 2024, including: one in November, three in December, two in January and five in February.

The next meeting within the framework of the IPRM will be held on April 3.

