Visitors from Turkey, Russia Dominate as Largest Group of International Visitors in Q1 2024
According to the National Statistic Office of Georgia, in the first quarter of 2024, Turkey emerged as the leading source of visitors to Georgia, amounting to 19.5% of the total number with 254.6 thousand visitors. The Russian Federation was on the second place with 19.2% share, followed by Armenia at third place with a 14.5% share.
In the reporting period, the number of international non-resident traveler arrivals in Georgia reached 1.3 million, marking a 7.6% increase from the corresponding period in the previous year. Most of the entries into Georgia were made by travelers of 31-50 age group (48.3%). Majority of them (64.1%) were male.
The National Statistics Office says the purpose of the majority of visits (44.8%) was holiday, leisure and recreation in the first quarter of 2024.
