Tbilisi International Airport. Photo: tbilisiairport.com
Russians Dominate as Largest Group of International Visitors to Georgia in 2023

Civil.ge Send an email 30/01/2024 - 12:41
According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, most visitors to Georgia in 2023 came from the Russian Federation, accounting for 23.2% of the total with 1.2 million visitors. Turkey was in second place with a 21.4% share, followed by Armenia in third place with a 13.5% share.

Source: Geostat

In the reporting period, the number of international non-resident traveler arrivals in Georgia reached 7.1 million, marking a 30.3% increase compared to 2022. Most of the entries into Georgia were made by travelers of 31-50 age group. Majority of them (54%) were male.

The National Statistics Office says the purpose of the majority of visits (52.3%) was holiday, leisure and recreation in 2023.

