Russians Dominate as Largest Group of International Visitors to Georgia in 2023

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, most visitors to Georgia in 2023 came from the Russian Federation, accounting for 23.2% of the total with 1.2 million visitors. Turkey was in second place with a 21.4% share, followed by Armenia in third place with a 13.5% share.

Source: Geostat

In the reporting period, the number of international non-resident traveler arrivals in Georgia reached 7.1 million, marking a 30.3% increase compared to 2022. Most of the entries into Georgia were made by travelers of 31-50 age group. Majority of them (54%) were male.

The National Statistics Office says the purpose of the majority of visits (52.3%) was holiday, leisure and recreation in 2023.

