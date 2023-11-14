Russians Dominate as Largest International Visitors to Georgia in Third Quarter

According to the National Statistic Office of Georgia, in the third quarter of 2023, the Russian Federation again emerged as the leading source of visitors to Georgia, amounting to 24.4% of the total number with 478.4 thousand visitors. Turkey was on the second place with 21.3% share, followed by Armenia at third place with a 12.9% share.

In the reporting period, the number of international non-resident traveler arrivals in Georgia reached 2.7 million, marking a 19.4 percent increase from the corresponding period in the previous year. Most of the entries into Georgia were made by travelers of 31-50 age group. Majority of them (54%) were male.

The National Statistics Office says the purpose of the majority of visits (58.9 percent) was holiday, leisure and recreation in the third quarter of 2023.

Source: National Statistics Office of Georgia

Visitors from the Russian Federation dominated the third quarter of the last year as well with 443.6 thousand visitors, amounting to 27.7 percent of total number of visitors. Armenia was on the second place with the 15.3% share, followed by Turkey with 13.7 %.

