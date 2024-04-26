Geostat: Emigration from Georgia Rose by 95.6% in 2023

According to data released on April 26 by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), the population of Georgia as of January 1, 2024, was 3,694.6 thousand people, reflecting a 1.1% decrease from the previous year. Notably, in 2023, there was a negative natural increase of -2 542 and a negative net migration of -39 207.

Source: Geostat

In 2023, emigration from Georgia rose by 95.6% from the previous year, with 245,064 persons leaving the country. Meanwhile, immigration increased by 14.5% to 205,857 persons. The majority of immigrants (75.9%) and emigrants (62.2%) were of working age (15-64 years old). Notably, 44.6% of immigrants and 66.7% of emigrants were Georgian citizens. Of the remaining immigrants, the majority were citizens of the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, India, and Belarus.

Females make up 52% of the population, while males comprise 48%, resulting in a sex ratio of 92 men per 100 women. The life expectancy at birth in 2023 increased by 1.3 units from the previous year, now standing at 75 years. The life expectancy for males is 70.6 years, while that for females is 79.4 years. The median age of the population is 38 years.

16.2% of the population is of age 65 and older. The share of persons aged from zero to 14 stands at 19.5% and the share of working age population (15-64 years old) equals 64.3%.

As of January 1, 2024, 61% of Georgia’s population resided in urban settlements, with one-third of the total population living in Tbilisi. Population breakdown by regions is as follows: Imereti – 442 thousands; Kvemo Kartli – 436 thousands; Adjara A.R. – 363 thousands; Kakheti – 300 thousands; Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 288 thousands; Shida Kartli – 244 thousands; Samtskhe-Javakheti – 142 thousands; Guria – 102 thousands; Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 93 thousands; Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 26 thousands.

The most recent population census in Georgia was conducted in 2019, which recorded a total population of 3.72 million. In the previous censuses conducted in 2014 and 2002, the population figures were 3.7 million and 4.4 million, respectively. Notably, the population count in 1989 was one million more than in 2002.

* The figures do not cover residents of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions.

