Georgia’s Population 3.736 Million – Geostat

According to data released on April 27 by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), the population of Georgia as of January 1, 2023, was 3,736,400 people, reflecting a 1.3% increase from the previous year. Notably, in 2022, there was a negative natural increase of -6,799 and a positive net migration of 54,509.

Source: Geostat

Females make up 52% of the population, while males comprise 48%, resulting in a sex ratio of 92 men per 100 women. The life expectancy at birth in 2022 increased by 2.3 units from the previous year, now standing at 73.7 years. The life expectancy for males is 69.4 years, while that for females is 78.1 years. The median age of the population is 38 years.

15.6% of the population is of age 65 and older. The share of persons aged from zero to 14 stands at 20.7% and the share of working age population (15-64 years old) equals 63.8%.

As of January 1, 2023, 60.4% of Georgia’s population resided in urban settlements, with almost one-third of the total population living in Tbilisi. Population breakdown by regions is as follows: Imereti – 463,100; Kvemo Kartli – 442,800; Adjara A.R. – 361,400; Kakheti – 306,200; Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 299,300; Shida Kartli – 249,800; Samtskhe-Javakheti – 147,400; Guria – 104,300; Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 93,300; Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti – 27,100;

In 2022, emigration from Georgia rose by 25.3% from the previous year, with 125,269 persons leaving the country. Meanwhile, immigration surged by 142.9% to 179,778 persons. The majority of immigrants (84.3%) and emigrants (86.7%) were of working age (15-64 years old). Notably, 30.3% of immigrants and 80.5% of emigrants were Georgian citizens. Of the remaining immigrants, the majority were citizens of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Belarus.

The most recent population census in Georgia was conducted in 2019, which recorded a total population of 3.72 million. In the previous censuses conducted in 2014 and 2002, the population figures were 3.7 million and 4.4 million, respectively. Notably, the population count in 1989 was one million more than in 2002.

* The figures do not cover residents of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions.

