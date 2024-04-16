Charles MICHEL President of the European Council, Speaks at the Press Conference after the European Council Meeting in Brussels, on 15 December 2023. Photo: EUROPEAN COUNCIL
News

Charles Michel: Foreign Agents Law “Not Consistent with Georgia’s EU Aspiration”

Civil.ge Send an email 16/04/2024 - 20:33
10 1 minute read

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, stated that the so-called “Foreign Agents Law” re-introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party “is not consistent with Georgia’s EU aspiration and its accession trajectory.” He emphasized that the adoption of this law “will bring Georgia further away” from the EU.

“The Georgian people have chosen the European path and in response, the European Council granted Georgia the candidate status last December. Let me be clear: the draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence is not consistent with Georgia’s EU aspiration and its accession trajectory and will bring Georgia further away from the EU and not closer,” Charles Michel tweeted on April 16.

Meanwhile, thousands are protesting against the law near the parliament building in Tbilisi as the draft bill is being debated in the parliament’s plenary session. The legislature is expected to pass the law in its first reading today.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 16/04/2024 - 20:33
10 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Campaign Beat: March 30-April 15

16/04/2024 - 17:06

Parliament Speaker Accused of Concealing CoE HR Commissioner’s Letter on Foreign Agents Law

16/04/2024 - 16:26

Lawyers: Rights Violated for Protesters Detained at anti-Foreign Agents Law Rally

16/04/2024 - 14:21

The Daily Beat: 15 April

16/04/2024 - 09:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button