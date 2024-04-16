Charles Michel: Foreign Agents Law “Not Consistent with Georgia’s EU Aspiration”

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, stated that the so-called “Foreign Agents Law” re-introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party “is not consistent with Georgia’s EU aspiration and its accession trajectory.” He emphasized that the adoption of this law “will bring Georgia further away” from the EU.

“The Georgian people have chosen the European path and in response, the European Council granted Georgia the candidate status last December. Let me be clear: the draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence is not consistent with Georgia’s EU aspiration and its accession trajectory and will bring Georgia further away from the EU and not closer,” Charles Michel tweeted on April 16.

Meanwhile, thousands are protesting against the law near the parliament building in Tbilisi as the draft bill is being debated in the parliament’s plenary session. The legislature is expected to pass the law in its first reading today.

