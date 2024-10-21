The Daily Beat: 20 October

On a chilly Sunday evening, thousands of Georgians gathered in Tbilisi for a pro-EU rally titled “Georgia Chooses EU,” demonstrating their commitment to voting for pro-Western parties on October 26. The rally began with a march from five different locations in Tbilisi, with crowds converging on Freedom Square. The night was accompanied by a concert by popular Georgian musicians and speeches by CSO representatives, activists, and the President.

During the 3+3 format meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the invitation for Tbilisi to join the format, stating that the doors of this platform remain open for Georgia. Lavrov also confirmed that Russia has contacts with Georgian officials via the Russian Federation Section at the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Georgia.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński stressed the importance of holding the upcoming elections in Georgia in a free and fair environment and called on Georgians to go to the polls. He also spoke about EU-Georgia relations, the stalled EU integration process, and the anti-EU propaganda spread by the ruling Georgian Dream party. According to the ambassador, the members of GD are now competing to see who can insult the EU more with their anti-EU rhetoric.

The European Council issued the conclusions of its meeting, reiterating its “serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government, which runs counter to the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded” and reaffirming its support towards Georgian people’s EU aspirations. The European Council also noted that “such a course of action jeopardizes” Georgia’s European path, and de facto halts the accession process,” further calling on Georgia “to adopt democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms, in line with the core principles of European integration.”

On October 18, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Tinatin Rukhadze as the new Minister of Culture, Science, and Sports, the latter component of which (sports) PM Kobakhidze has said will be split off as a separate Ministry after the elections. PM Kobakhidze also introduced Shalva Gogoladze as the new First Deputy Minister of Culture and proposed him for the position of Minister of Sport after a separate ministry is created following the elections.

According to recent reports, Georgian Dream officials are allegedly confiscating ID cards from opposition-supporting civil servants in the regions of Georgia. The issue was first raised by members of the opposition coalition Unity – National Movement, Ana Tsitlidze and Tamar Kordzaia, who cited some cases in their separate briefings. Their allegations were followed by a journalistic investigation by Mtavari TV, which also found evidence of the practice.

On October 18, the occupied Abkhazia’s so-called security council decided to restrict movement across the Enguri bridge crossing point from October 23 to 30, during the Parliamentary elections in Georgia to avoid “possible provocations from radical forces.” Earlier, the security council of the occupied Tskhinvali region announced the same restrictions along the occupation line in October.