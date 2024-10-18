European Council Conclusions: Georgian Govt’s Actions Jeopardize Georgia’s European path

On October 17, the European Council issued the conclusions of its meeting, reiterating its “serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government, which runs counter to the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded” and reaffirming its support towards Georgian people’s EU aspirations.

The European Council noted that “such a course of action jeopardises Georgia’s European path, and de facto halts the accession process,” and called on Georgia “to adopt democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms, in line with the core principles of European integration.” The Council stressed that it would continue monitoring the situation in Georgia closely.

“The European Council expects the upcoming parliamentary elections to be free and fair, in line with international standards and with unhindered access for international and domestic election observers. The European Council stresses the need to protect a free, independent and pluralistic media,” emphasized the Council in its meeting conclusions.

In addition, the Council also reaffirmed EU’s “unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” and underlined the European Union’s “continued commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and its policy of non-recognition and engagement.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the press conference following the European Council meeting on October 17 : “We expressed our concern about the situation in Georgia, where the government’s drift is leading to a de facto halt in the accession process and where the Georgian people will have their say in a few days’ time.”

NOTE: This news article was updated on October 18 at 13:43 to include President Macron’s comment on Georgia.

