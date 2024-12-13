The Daily Beat: 12 December

Poet Zviad Ratiani was attacked in front of his house by state-sponsored thugs known as Titushky, who physically assaulted him. Previously, Ratiani was assaulted by representatives of special forces and was detained, serving eight days in prison. Earlier in the day, Vato Bzhalava, a researcher from the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation), was reportedly seized from the street, likely by the police, while walking his dog. The Rondeli Foundation told Civil.ge that Bzhalava is most likely in custody, although they do not have precise details about the incident at this time.

In a joint statement, opposition forces, particularly Coalition for Change, Unity-UNM, and Strong Georgia, all of whom surpassed the 5% threshold, rejected the “self-proclaimed government and its branches.” They stated that the only legitimate institution in Georgia is President Salome Zurabishvili, asserting that the parliament lacks the authority to elect a president. The opposition party Gakharia for Georgia also condemned the December 14 presidential elections as unconstitutional and declined to participate. For more updates on anti-Russia protests and related developments, visit our Liveblog: Resistance.

In a statement dated December 12, the Georgian Young Lawyer’s Association (GYLA) strongly criticized recent legislative amendments proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, warning that they could undermine democratic principles and roll back vital reforms. The proposed highly controversial amendments which are passed through a simplified procedure, pertain to electoral legislation, laws on public service, police, assembly and manifestation, and the state protection service.

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) delegation visiting Georgia held closed-door meetings with the President, opposition coalitions, NGOs, and media representatives. They have emphasized the need for fair elections and stronger EU involvement. MEPs also called for the rerun of the recent elections, which they deemed neither free nor fair, and reaffirmed their commitment to Georgia’s European future. In the evening, the MEPs joined the protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

In a video address, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Georgia Gareth Ward expressed his dismay at the decisions made by the Georgian Dream party, including those seen as an abortion of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. “We are shocked by the violence used by law enforcement and informal groups,” the Ambassador said in his address in the Georgian language, calling the actions “unacceptable” and urging their immediate cessation.

MP Blair McDougall raised an issue in the U.K.’s House of Commons, whether to have a debate about the appropriateness of the National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into the operation of Honeywell Partners, a company that holds the majority share in Imedi TV, which he called a “major propaganda machine” of the Georgian Dream party.

In an interview with the US TV Channel CBN, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said he believes that the West has not reacted strongly enough to the situation in Georgia and to Russia’s efforts to establish control over the country. He noted that Georgia has officially rejected the EU integration and that the Georgian government “is completely under the political control of the Russian Federation.”

International media freedom, journalists, and human rights organizations issued a letter addressed to the leaders of the EU institutions, asking them to act in response to the violence by the Georgian authorities against media representatives. The organizations express “deep concern” about the violence on the streets of Tbilisi “deliberately targeting journalists” and calling on EU leaders “to use all its influence to bring a rapid end to the repression of journalists in Georgia.” The letter is addressed to the Presidents of the European Commission, European Council, and European Parliament as well as the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.