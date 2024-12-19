EU Leaders Address Developments in Georgia

Ahead of the European Council summit on 19 December 2024 in Brussels, several European leaders addressed ongoing developments in Georgia during doorstep interviews, highlighting concerns about the country’s anti-democratic trajectory and its aspirations for EU integration. They reiterated their strong support toward the protesters against the Georgian Dream’s U-turn from the European Union.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kalas, stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on the Georgian government. “We will discuss what more we can do to really pressure the government not to use violence against protesters, not to oppress the opposition, and will send a very strong signal from the EU. On Monday, we discussed, and we did not reach an agreement on sanctions, but we need to work with that further.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola made an emotional appeal and emphasized the rising tendency of authoritarianism. She noted: “If we don’t step up, others will step in.” She said: “Our appeal is for Georgians not to abandon the European path. We have major promise to those people who look to Europe as their home that we won’t close the doors to those people, that includes the people of Georgia, that today continue to be out in the streets with the EU flags. We will not abandon them,” she highlighted. EP’s President also addressed Georgia during the press conference, saying: “We need to do much more and be more clear.” She stated that Russian interference continues to destabilize Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkans. “We need to ensure that Europe answers their calls with actions”, she said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda reiterated his and Lithuania’s unwavering support for Georgia’s European aspirations, emphasizing the will of the Georgian people. He stated that: “I’m from the bottom of my heart friend of Georgia.” “80% of the Georgian population are strongly supporting the Euro-dream. So, the Georgian Dream should not take away European dream from the majority of the country.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also stressed the importance of continued engagement with Georgia amid “growing external influences.” He emphasized that: “What is important is that we should continue to support Georgia and support the pro-Europeans in Georgia and not create an image that we would turn our back towards Georgia… We see what is happening politically, but we also see the influences at play in Georgia.”

