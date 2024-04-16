Police Hassle Protesters as the Majority Poised to Adopt the ‘Foreign Agents Law’

Citizens started to gather at various locations around the Parliament building as the ruling majority is poised to adopt the highly controversial, Russian-style “foreign agents’ law” in its first reading on April 16.

The police hassled a group of protesters, mostly made of opposition activists, who tried to block the side entrance to the parliament courtyard. Nika Melia and Nika Gvaramia, both leaders of the newly formed “Ahali” party, were seen at the scene.

Nika Gvaramia, one of the leaders of Ahali holds on to the courtyard gates as police try to push away activists. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Activists, students, and citizens from all walks of life started to gather at the scene at 19:00 local time (17:00 CET). Yesterday, April 15, the protest drew a large crowd estimated to be more than 20,000.

More to Follow…