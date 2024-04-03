International Reactions to Reintroduction of Draft Law on Foreign Agents

On April 3, the parliamentary majority leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, announced the reintroduction of the draft law on foreign agents, which the GD had to withdraw last year after the March 7-9 massive rallies against the bill. According to Mdinaradze, the content of the bill remains the same, the only change is in the title: the word “agent” has been removed and replaced with “Organization Pursuing the Interests of a Foreign Power”.

Civil.ge has compiled the international reactions to the reintroduction of the Russian Law.

Petras Auštrevičius, Member of the European Parliament: “Looks like the ruling party of Georgia is turning towards the Euro-Asian tyranny. There is no compromise between EU and the later one as democratic criteria is not for negotiation”.

Miriam Lexmann, Member of the European Parliament: “The Georgian Dream tried its best to turn off scrutiny of its actions, but they can’t cancel the truth. The GD government once again proves that it is willing to sabotage Georgia’s European reform path.”

Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament: “This is the same Russian law that was withdrawn some time ago because it caused a strong reaction from Georgian society. Now the question is why they are bringing it back. Maybe it is connected with the pre-election campaign and now they need to increase polarization. Besides, they confirm that they have no red lines and are ready for anything. The statement of Georgian Dream is full of Kremlin-style narratives. This is the language of hatred against non-governmental organizations and opposition, as well as against Western institutions, against the USA, etc. This is actually the language of the Kremlin, and that is why the Georgian Dream harms the European future of Georgia, and that is why they will have a negative reaction in Brussels.”

Anna Fotyga, Member of the European Parliament: “…It is very unfortunate that the ruling party is trying to divide the people before the elections, is trying to exert pressure and undermine what has already been achieved and appreciated by the international union by granting the candidate status. Dividing the society is always Russia’s goal… Getting the candidate status was the success of the Georgian people. In the opinion of the European Union, the will of the Georgian people has won. We still don’t know what the final steps will be, but I hope that this time too they will reverse this decision.”

Žygimantas Pavilionis, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Lithuanian Seimas: “Dangerous demonstration of pro-Russian, pro-Chinese tendencies within Georgian Dream. I hope this autocratic, anti-Western initiative will be stopped.”

Thomas Hacker, Member of the German Bundestag: “Instead of implementing much needed reforms, the Georgian Dream tries again to silence civil society organizations. After receiving the EU candidate status, GD shows its real face again.”

More to Follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)