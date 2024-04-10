U.S. State Department Says New Legislation “Moving Georgia Away from Europe”

On April 10, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien voiced concern about legislative initiatives in the Georgian parliament that he said “risk moving Georgia away from Europe.” The Assistant Secretary emphasized that “the U.S. will always speak up in defense of human rights for all, including freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.”

The comment comes after the parliamentary majority reintroduced the Russian-style so-called Foreign Agents bill and introduced anti-LGBT constitutional initiatives.

