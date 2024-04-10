Assistant Secretary Jim O'Brien; The U.S. State Department
News

U.S. State Department Says New Legislation “Moving Georgia Away from Europe”

Civil.ge Send an email 10/04/2024 - 11:25
8 1 minute read

On April 10, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien voiced concern about legislative initiatives in the Georgian parliament that he said “risk moving Georgia away from Europe.” The Assistant Secretary emphasized that “the U.S. will always speak up in defense of human rights for all, including freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.”

The comment comes after the parliamentary majority reintroduced the Russian-style so-called Foreign Agents bill and introduced anti-LGBT constitutional initiatives.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 10/04/2024 - 11:25
8 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 9 April

10/04/2024 - 09:00

International Reactions to Reintroduction of Draft Law on Foreign Agents

09/04/2024 - 20:20

Armenian CSOs Express Solidarity to Georgian Colleagues

09/04/2024 - 20:16

Georgian Security Service Brushes aside “Havana Syndrome” Allegations

09/04/2024 - 19:37
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button