News
U.S. State Department Says New Legislation “Moving Georgia Away from Europe”
On April 10, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien voiced concern about legislative initiatives in the Georgian parliament that he said “risk moving Georgia away from Europe.” The Assistant Secretary emphasized that “the U.S. will always speak up in defense of human rights for all, including freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.”
The comment comes after the parliamentary majority reintroduced the Russian-style so-called Foreign Agents bill and introduced anti-LGBT constitutional initiatives.
Also Read:
- 09/04/2024 – International Reactions to Reintroduction of Draft Law on Foreign Agents
- 09/04/2024 – US State Department: “Stay Tuned” for Potential Actions if Russian Law Moves Forward
- 06/04/2024 – US Helsinki Commission: “Foreign Agent” Legislation – Self-Sabotage of Georgia’s EU Candidacy
- 05/04/2024 – US State Department Spokesperson: Deeply Concerned that Bill will Derail Georgia from European Path
- 04/04/2024 – Risch, Shaheen Statement on Reintroduction of Foreign Agents’ Law
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)